XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $73.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.91.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 66.6% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,353 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 63.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

