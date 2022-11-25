Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.69.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of YUM opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

