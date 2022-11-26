1,098 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $173,967,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Airbnb by 80,496.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 870,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after buying an additional 869,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 833,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,263,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

