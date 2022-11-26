1,251 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 54.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.6% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 151,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

