1,332 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 101.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.