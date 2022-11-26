14,900 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 260.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 70.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 616,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 140,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

