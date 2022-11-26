1,525 Shares in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,991,000.

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

