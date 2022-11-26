180,663 Shares in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 180,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FACA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.