18,890 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.