20,480 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,259,000 after acquiring an additional 94,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 467,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

NYSE CAH opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

