21,098 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $4,622,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,618,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CION Investment by 107.7% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 290,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 150,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,307,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $578.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

