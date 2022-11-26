2,289 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.81 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

