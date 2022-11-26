259,100 Shares in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 259,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SomaLogic by 105.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 147,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 75,540 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 262.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 278,474 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 61.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,580,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 600,065 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 15.1% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 173,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
SomaLogic Price Performance
SLGC opened at $2.85 on Friday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $13.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.75.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
