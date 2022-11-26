2,736 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.48 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

