3,033 Shares in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 121,888 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,079,000.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DRSK opened at $25.92 on Friday. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

