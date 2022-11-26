34,703 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 230.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 523,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO opened at $21.73 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,735,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at $323,735,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,246,194 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,393 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

