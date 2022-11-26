38,200 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

