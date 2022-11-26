3,821 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

