3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,190.75

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,190.75 ($14.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,364.50 ($16.13). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,357 ($16.05), with a volume of 699,044 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($21.99) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($14.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,177.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.75. The company has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 366.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 23.25 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

