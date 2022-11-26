4,021 Shares in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPHY opened at $22.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

