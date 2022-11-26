425 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $250.47 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.20.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

