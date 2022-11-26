53,698 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $15.81 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

