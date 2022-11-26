5,784 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 196.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 324,146 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 159,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

