6,658 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

