7,822 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,822 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

