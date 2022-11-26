856 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,185,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,993,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

