9,857 Shares in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 18,416.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,480,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after buying an additional 6,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 751.7% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 476,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 420,679 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 336,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $8.15 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

