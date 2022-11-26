AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 18.27 and last traded at 18.27. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.06.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 15.94.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

