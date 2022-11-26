Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,251.56

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,251.56 ($14.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($16.55). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($15.61), with a volume of 468,957 shares.

Abcam Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,345.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,251.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,857.14.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

