Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 1689758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).

Abingdon Health Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Henry Francis Yates purchased 125,000 shares of Abingdon Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($10,346.46).

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.

