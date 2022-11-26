ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 409,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after acquiring an additional 265,448 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,031,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,485,000 after acquiring an additional 237,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

