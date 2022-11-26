ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

ACNB Stock Down 1.1 %

ACNB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. ACNB has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACNB by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACNB during the second quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACNB by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

