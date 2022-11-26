Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive High Income ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHHX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Adaptive High Income ETF by 8,629.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,280,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 1,265,461 shares during the period.

Adaptive High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of AHHX stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Adaptive High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

