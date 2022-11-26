Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,100.39

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,100.39 ($24.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,128 ($25.16). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,128 ($25.16), with a volume of 695,447 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($30.54) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($20.69) to GBX 1,780 ($21.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($30.98) to GBX 2,490 ($29.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,819 ($33.33) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,299.50 ($27.19).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,013.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,636.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Admiral Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 20,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,011 ($23.78), for a total value of £421,163.73 ($498,006.07).

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.