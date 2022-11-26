AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.3 %

AECOM stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.