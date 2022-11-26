Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.63

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.63 and traded as high as C$43.10. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$42.18, with a volume of 27,838 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.38.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$797.03 million and a PE ratio of 75.32.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.