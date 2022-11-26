Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Agora were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agora by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,919,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agora by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 178,595 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agora by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,992,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 896,956 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Agora by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,942,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 325,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday.

Agora Stock Down 8.7 %

Agora Profile

Shares of API opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.06. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.