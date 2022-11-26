Air Canada (TSE:AC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.33

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.33 and traded as high as C$19.28. Air Canada shares last traded at C$19.06, with a volume of 1,235,924 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.49.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

