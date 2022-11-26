AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.08

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as low as C$8.16. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$8.26, with a volume of 47,403 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.64.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63. The company has a market cap of C$223.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.08.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Company Profile

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,864,077 shares in the company, valued at C$38,095,451.06.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

