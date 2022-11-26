Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.71

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and traded as high as $33.87. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 1,278 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DETNF. Barclays cut their price target on Aker BP ASA from 475.00 to 465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 350.00 to 345.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.67.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

