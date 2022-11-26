Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,687,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,644,000 after buying an additional 167,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,820,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,222,000 after purchasing an additional 546,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

AGI stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.02%.

