Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 189.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 53.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 271,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

