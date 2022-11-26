Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.93

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.93 and traded as high as C$17.68. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$17.61, with a volume of 38,217 shares changing hands.

AD.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$797.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

