Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

ACI opened at $20.67 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

