Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 1.3 %

Alcoa stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,854,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,359,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 179.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.