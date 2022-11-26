Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $953.03

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 953.03 ($11.27) and traded as high as GBX 983 ($11.62). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 978 ($11.56), with a volume of 187,897 shares.

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 953.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 952.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 568.60.

Alliance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Alliance Trust

In other news, insider Milyae Park purchased 3,000 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.13) per share, with a total value of £28,230 ($33,380.63). In other news, insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings bought 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,867.98 ($29,405.20). Also, insider Milyae Park bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.13) per share, with a total value of £28,230 ($33,380.63).

(Get Rating)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

