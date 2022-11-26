Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.88

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.88 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,082,585 shares.

Allied Minds Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.43. The company has a market cap of £24.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sam Dobbyn acquired 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.50 ($69,555.99).

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Further Reading

