Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.67 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

