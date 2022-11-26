Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.51

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $19.50. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 609 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

