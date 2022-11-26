American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

