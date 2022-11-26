American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.
AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.48.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Read More
